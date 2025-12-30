Sharjah Civil Defence on high alert for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Safety plan announced as 118 firefighters are stationed near fireworks sites
Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has activated a comprehensive safety and emergency plan to safeguard residents and visitors during New Year’s Eve celebrations, with teams deployed across the emirate to ensure rapid response, risk prevention and seamless coordination.
Major Mahmoud Al Zarouni, Director of Mina Centre at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, told Gulf News that preparations for the annual celebrations begin well in advance, underscoring the vital role played by Civil Defence in ensuring a safe and secure festive atmosphere.
“A dedicated New Year’s Eve committee was formed early, and we coordinated closely with all relevant authorities to identify and secure fireworks launch sites,” Al Zarouni said. These locations include Al Buhaira, Al Heera, Al Mamzar and Khorfakkan.
Sharjah is divided into three operational sectors — Sharjah City, the Central Region and the Eastern Region — all of which have been fully prepared with modern vehicles, advanced equipment and trained personnel deployed directly at celebration venues. Civil Defence teams are stationed at key waterfront and high-traffic locations such as Al Majaz Island, Sharjah and Al Mamzar lagoons, and Al Heera beach to ensure immediate on-site intervention.
A total of 118 firefighters and rescue personnel have been placed on full alert from 6pm, ready to respond to any emergency, including fireworks-related incidents, fires or rescue calls. While fireworks displays typically last no more than 30 minutes, teams remain on duty throughout the celebrations.
“All our vehicles are modern and fully equipped, and our personnel are highly trained to handle all types of incidents, whether on New Year’s Eve or any other day,” Al Zarouni said.
Addressing operational challenges, Al Zarouni said crowd density and traffic congestion are among the biggest concerns during large-scale celebrations. Despite this, Civil Defence teams are able to reach incident sites within four to five minutes, thanks to strategic deployment and on-site positioning.
To further enhance readiness, Sharjah Civil Defence has established three temporary emergency response centres and operational points to secure New Year’s Eve celebrations across Sharjah, covering key venues such as Al Heera Beach, Al Majaz Amphitheatre and Al Mamzar, in addition to the Eastern Region and Khorfakkan.
Teams are deployed before peak crowding, supported by drone technology for aerial surveillance and real-time monitoring.
Field inspections, rehearsals and scenario-based exercises were conducted in advance to assess risks, identify entry and exit routes, and plan effective crowd movement and emergency access. Facilities hosting celebrations were also inspected to ensure compliance with safety standards.
Sharjah Civil Defence is working in close coordination with Sharjah Police and other strategic partners to safeguard lives and property during the festivities. Members of the public are urged to cooperate with authorities, follow safety instructions and report emergencies by calling 997.
As thousands gather to welcome the New Year, Major Al Zarouni paid tribute to Civil Defence personnel who remain on duty throughout the celebrations. “Our teams work on New Year’s Eve so that families and communities can celebrate in safety and peace of mind. It is a responsibility we carry with pride,” he said.
