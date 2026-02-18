Digital drive powers Sharjah’s economic expansion in 2025

AI services and instant licensing reinforce emirate’s position as a business hub
Sharjah’s economic performance in 2025 underscored the strength of the emirate’s business environment and reinforced its position as a competitive and sustainable economic hub in the UAE, said Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and member of the Sharjah Executive Council.
Al Mahmoud said the department made significant progress during the year by enhancing services and improving customer experience through an integrated system focused on customer needs, institutional efficiency and long-term economic sustainability.
Sharjah recorded 84,443 economic establishments, reflecting the breadth of its commercial activity and continued progress toward economic diversification supported by legislation designed to stimulate growth and investment.
SEDD expanded its digital transformation beyond technical upgrades to include operational processes and service delivery mechanisms. The department re-engineered services launched advanced digital platforms and upgraded core systems while strengthening artificial intelligence capabilities and building a flexible digital infrastructure.
Among the key initiatives was the launch of an AI-powered trade name issuance service, designed to simplify procedures and reduce transaction time. The system analyses business activities and proposes compliant trade names, providing faster and more innovative services for entrepreneurs and investors.
Efforts to enhance customer experience also included simplifying procedures, expanding automated services and shortening the customer journey. The Instant License service, launched in July 2025, issued 1,165 licenses, reflecting growing demand and supporting business activity. Services are now available through 18 centres across the emirate, ensuring easier access for investors.
SEDD obtained two additional ISO certifications, raising its total to 12. The department became one of the first entities in Sharjah and the UAE to achieve ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for artificial intelligence management systems, reinforcing responsible AI governance.
It also secured ISO 44001:2017 certification for collaborative business relationship management, highlighting its commitment to global best practices and stronger partnerships across sectors.
Economic indicators showed a 7 per cent increase in total issued and renewed licenses. Newly issued licenses grew by 34 per cent, while renewals rose by 4 per cent, reflecting expanding economic activity.
Domestic “Eitimad” licenses led growth at 57 per cent, followed by e-commerce licenses at 50 per cent and professional licenses at 42 per cent. Commercial licenses increased by 30 per cent and industrial licenses by 17 per cent, demonstrating the diversity of Sharjah’s economic base.
Sharjah City issued 8,800 licenses, recording 30 per cent growth. The Central Region grew by 40 per cent, while the Eastern Region posted the highest increase at 68 per cent, with Khor Fakkan recording a 126 per cent surge — highlighting the success of balanced regional development.
The industrial sector maintained steady expansion, with total industrial licenses rising 8 per cent. National licenses also increased, supported by rising demand for locally owned businesses.
Foreign ownership licenses grew 18 per cent overall, including a 25 per cent rise in newly issued licenses, reflecting continued investor confidence in Sharjah’s economy. Meanwhile, the e-commerce sector expanded by 33 per cent, supported by flexible regulations and digital services.
SEDD conducted more than 262,000 inspection campaigns during 2025 and handled 16,627 commercial protection complaints. Consumer protection complaints declined by 3 per cent and service agent complaints by 2 per cent, indicating improved market compliance.
The department achieved a 97 per cent complaint resolution rate, reinforcing regulatory efficiency and consumer confidence.
To strengthen the commercial sector, SEDD introduced several initiatives, including the Instant License service, allowing businesses to begin operations within one working day without submitting certain documents during the first year.
The department also launched the Elite Initiative to recognise leading companies and enhance private sector best practices. Through its “SEDD Council,” officials held meetings with investors and entrepreneurs to discuss regulations, gather feedback and improve services.
Additional initiatives included providing free office space in partnership with Al Teneiji Business Offices for citizens, GCC nationals and children of Emirati women, encouraging startups at lower cost. The department also introduced the “Awn 60+” service to facilitate access to services for senior citizens without requiring visits to headquarters.
SEDD expanded digital integration with government entities, linking 42 local and federal organisations to streamline procedures, enable secure data exchange and accelerate transactions.
The department also participated in 91 economic events, exhibitions and forums locally and internationally to promote investment opportunities and exchange expertise.
Emiratisation at SEDD reached 97 per cent in 2025, reflecting its focus on empowering national talent. The department honoured 116 employees through its Outstanding Employee programme and delivered 310 training initiatives covering specialised, professional and field training programmes.
Community initiatives included the “Little Economist” programme for employees’ children, aimed at promoting financial awareness and innovation among younger generations.
Customer satisfaction reached 96.8 per cent, according to departmental surveys. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD) funded 21 projects worth Dh6.06 million, while government purchases from RUWAD members totalled Dh6.1 million. The foundation also recorded 517 new memberships and trained 1,474 entrepreneurs through around 60 programmes.
Al Mahmoud said the results reflect Sharjah’s commitment to building a diversified, innovation-driven and sustainable economy supported by strong governance and national talent, adding that the 2025 achievements mark the beginning of a more ambitious phase of economic growth for the emirate.