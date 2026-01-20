Sharjah’s property sector breaks records with Dh65.6 billion in deals

Investor demand drives Sharjah’s property market to its highest ever value
Dubai: Sharjah’s real estate market reached a new peak in 2025, recording the highest trading value in its history at Dh65.6 billion, up 64.3% compared to Dh40 billion in 2024.
The latest performance reflects a broader trend of rising demand for homes, land, and long-term investments, supported by Sharjah’s stable regulatory framework and expanding project pipeline.
The strongest growth came from outright sales, where the number of transactions rose to 33,580, up 38.4% year over year. The surge was largely driven by end-users and investors seeking residential properties that offer consistent rental returns and relative price stability compared to other regional markets.
This growth helped push the total number of real estate transactions across the emirate to 132,659 in 2025, up 26.3% year-on-year, highlighting the continued expansion of Sharjah’s property market base.
Officials attributed the milestone to Sharjah’s long-term development strategy and legislative stability.
“The exceptional growth achieved by Sharjah’s real estate sector in 2025 is the result of a clear leadership vision and long-term strategic planning,” said Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department. “These efforts have established an integrated real estate ecosystem built on legislative stability and balanced development, providing a reliable and sustainable investment environment.”
He noted that the market’s maturity and flexibility are helping Sharjah attract higher-value, long-term investments, while also strengthening its appeal as a place to live and do business.
Confidence from banks and financial institutions also strengthened through 2025. Mortgage transactions reached 6,300 for the year, with total mortgage value climbing to Dh15.5 billion. That marks a 45.1% increase compared to 2024 and signals a stronger lending appetite and buyer confidence across the market.
Sharjah’s property market also became more globally diversified. Investors from 129 nationalities participated in the emirate’s real estate sector in 2025, compared to 120 the previous year. The total number of properties traded by foreign investors rose to 60,322, a substantial jump from 45,676 in 2024.
UAE nationals led transaction activity, accounting for Dh33.8 billion through 41,066 properties. GCC investors outside the UAE invested Dh3.4 billion across 2,055 properties. Arab nationals recorded Dh9.8 billion through 8,663 properties, while investors from other international markets contributed Dh18.5 billion across 8,538 properties.
Sharjah recorded 38 newly registered real estate development projects in 2025, compared to 24 in 2024. The additions include new launches and expansions across residential, commercial, and industrial segments, supporting Sharjah’s push to create a more balanced and sustainable urban environment.
Ownership certificate transactions reached 47,453, rising 17.6%. Title deed transactions totalled 46,131, up 29.7%. Initial sales contracts increased to 14,472, up 41.2%. Property valuation transactions reached 3,696, up 35.8% from the previous year.
The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department said digital and smart services have helped streamline transactions and improve transparency across the sector. That digital infrastructure has made property transactions faster and more accessible for both local and international investors.
