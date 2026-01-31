GOLD/FOREX
Dubai real estate records highest-ever January as transactions reach historic peak

16,858 sales deals were completed during Jan, up 20.38% from 14,003 transactions last year

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai real estate posts its strongest month on record
Dubai: Dubai began the year with a historic surge in real estate activity, posting the highest-ever monthly value of property transactions and sales in the emirate’s history. 

Data released by Dubai Land Department show that total real estate transactions in January reached Dh107.96 billion, almost double the Dh57.89 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The year-on-year increase of 86.5 per cent highlights the scale of the upswing, while the number of transactions climbed 17.27 per cent to 21,884, compared with 18,661 a year earlier.

Sales activity alone reached Dh70.05 billion, the highest monthly value ever recorded in Dubai’s property market, marking a 59.13 per cent increase from January last year. 

A total of 16,858 sales deals were completed during the month, up 20.38 per cent from 14,003 transactions a year earlier.

Mortgage activity also remained robust, with Dh32.04 billion registered across 4,160 transactions, while property gifts amounted to Dh5.87 billion through 826 transactions.

Among the strongest-performing areas by sales value in January were Al Rowaiyah 1, which topped the list with Dh6.31 billion, followed by Meydan 2 (Me'aisem 2) at Dh6.04 billion, and Al Yalayis 1 with Dh4.6 billion. 

Business Bay ranked fourth at Dh3.51 billion, followed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens with Dh3.26 billion. Other notable areas included Umm Suqeim First, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Palm Deira, each recording sales exceeding Dh1.7 billion.

Ahmed Al Dawla, chairman of On Plan Real Estate, said the figures reflect a transformation in how Dubai is perceived by global buyers. “Dubai is no longer a temporary stop or a short-term tourism destination,” he said. “It has become a city of long-term residence, attracting individuals and families from around the world who are choosing to settle here.”

He pointed to the emirate’s safety, infrastructure and economic stability as key drivers, alongside policies that have reinforced confidence in the market. Major developments, including large-scale projects in the Dubai International Financial Centre, are helping to sustain demand, particularly for high-end residential units and family-oriented housing.

Al Dawla expects prices to continue rising in the coming period, citing limited land availability, strong demand and the entry of international developers. He noted that total real estate transactions in 2025 approached Dh917 billion, a level initially targeted for 2033, and suggested the market could soon surpass Dh1 trillion in annual trading value.

