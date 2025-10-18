Dubai real estate market hits Dh525.87b in record 2025 sales

Property sales in first 290 days surpass full-year 2024, driven by strong investor demand
Dubai’s real estate market has reached a historic milestone, recording Dh525.87 billion in property sales in the first 290 days of 2025, surpassing the total sales achieved during all of 2024.
According to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data compiled by Emarat Al Youm, the city registered 168,540 transactions since January, compared with 180,860 transactions for the whole of last year. The figures reflect strong investor momentum and market confidence, despite the shorter timeframe.
The exceptional performance has been driven by robust demand for residential and luxury properties, alongside government initiatives, regulatory stability, and a resilient economy. Mortgage activity reached Dh140.66 billion across 33,780 deals, while property grants totaled Dh42.73 billion across 7,637 transactions. Overall, the emirate’s real estate dealings hit Dh709.26 billion, more than 93% of 2024’s total.
Saleh Tabakh, CEO of Andalus Real Estate Group, said sales this year have multiplied sevenfold since 2020. “This trajectory affirms Dubai’s path toward achieving the goals of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, targeting Dh1 trillion in annual transactions,” he said, crediting government vision, investor-friendly regulations, and world-class infrastructure.
Mohammed Aboul Naga, CEO of Aboul Naga Real Estate Development, said Dubai’s market continues to “outperform global peers,” boosted by strong demand for luxury, sustainable, and flexible payment-plan projects. He added that programs like the Golden Visa have strengthened international investment inflows.
Both executives forecast 10–15% growth in 2026, supported by foreign investments and diverse property offerings for all buyers.
In the past week alone, Dubai recorded Dh14.64 billion in real estate transactions across 5,494 deals, including Dh10.82 billion in sales. Business Bay led weekly sales with Dh648 million, followed by Dubai Investment Park 2, Al Yufrah 1, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Burj Khalifa.
