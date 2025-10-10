Dubai luxury home sales soar 24% to record $2 billion, Knight Frank says

In the third quarter of 2025, 103 properties sold for more than $10 million, up 24% increase over Q3 2024. Among those, 17 transactions exceeded $25 million, more than double the count from the same quarter last year. In the first nine months of 2025, the number of deals in the $10 million-plus bracket rose to 357, up from 282 in the comparable period in 2024, a 26% increase.