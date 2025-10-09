Onespace launches Palm Jumeirah’s first business centre

An 8,000 sq ft fully serviced workspace opens at Golden Mile Galleria
Dubai: Onespace Dubai has unveiled the region’s first-ever business centre on Palm Jumeirah. The 8,000-square-foot facility is housed in the Golden Mile Galleria and is tailored for global corporations, regional headquarters, and high-end project teams.
The new centre introduces private offices, meeting suites, concierge support, and corporate licensing services, all enveloped by the lifestyle amenities of Palm—including cafés, gyms, bars, and restaurants. It marks the first time businesses can establish a fully serviced presence directly on the Palm, combining workspace with prestige.
From a market perspective, demand for high-quality office space in Dubai remains firm. In H1 2025, commercial leasing and sales reached new highs, with the sector recording Dh58.6 billion in transactions, a 38.4% increase from 2024. Grade A office space in prime areas continues to command premium rents, often exceeding Dh250 per square foot in top districts.
