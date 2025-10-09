GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Onespace launches Palm Jumeirah’s first business centre

An 8,000 sq ft fully serviced workspace opens at Golden Mile Galleria

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
The Palm Jumeirah property values have been scaling new highs with each quarter. But if you are an investor and chasing a deal, try the auction listings. You might get lucky.
The Palm Jumeirah property values have been scaling new highs with each quarter. But if you are an investor and chasing a deal, try the auction listings. You might get lucky.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Onespace Dubai has unveiled the region’s first-ever business centre on Palm Jumeirah. The 8,000-square-foot facility is housed in the Golden Mile Galleria and is tailored for global corporations, regional headquarters, and high-end project teams.

The new centre introduces private offices, meeting suites, concierge support, and corporate licensing services, all enveloped by the lifestyle amenities of Palm—including cafés, gyms, bars, and restaurants. It marks the first time businesses can establish a fully serviced presence directly on the Palm, combining workspace with prestige.

From a market perspective, demand for high-quality office space in Dubai remains firm. In H1 2025, commercial leasing and sales reached new highs, with the sector recording Dh58.6 billion in transactions, a 38.4% increase from 2024. Grade A office space in prime areas continues to command premium rents, often exceeding Dh250 per square foot in top districts.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Where villa, apartment prices rise fastest in Dubai

Where villa, apartment prices rise fastest in Dubai

2m read
UAE businessman stuns staff with 12 new iPhones

UAE businessman stuns staff with 12 new iPhones

1m read
Nakheel Mall will now be known as Palm Jumeirah Mall.

Over 40 malls, outlets united under Dubai Retail brand

2m read
Nakheel Mall will now be known as Palm Jumeirah Mall

Nakheel Mall is now called Palm Jumeirah Mall

1m read