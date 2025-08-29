Palm Jebel Ali has been getting a lot of attention as Dubai's next uber-destination
Dubai: Plots on the Palm Jebel Ali is starting to give stiff competition to those at Jumeira Bay island when it comes to the priciest land deals for single homes in Dubai since the start of the year.
While Jumeira Bay island plots took the first three spots – with the costliest deal being for a 25,441 square feet area sold for Dh182 million – the Palm Jebel Ali deals landed in the fourth and fifth spots.
These transactions were for Dh116.16 million (29,457 square feet) and Dh115.2 million (29,450 square feet), respectively, according to data from Engel & Volkers.
Now, there was another land deal during the first-half of 2025 that was sealed at Dh365 million, this time at Palm Jumeirah. The 90,037 square feet plot is expected to become home to five ultra-luxury beachfront villas,” said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers Middle East.
What these figures show is the continued appetite for super-sized deals in Dubai when it comes to luxury homes – and for plots to build such residences.
In the year to date, there have been multiple new records set for priciest deals in Dubai homes – including a Dh425 million one for a mansion in Emirates Hills, and another one in the same community recently for Dh260 million.
On Shekh Zayed Road, there was a Dh125 million offplan sale of a penthouse at one of the new twin-towers, the Akala.
Amidst all the competition from the new Palm, the first one still is holding its own.
“The Palm Jumeirah has a gradually declining availability of plots,” said Hadi. “Which when combined with a sustained increase in average villa prices and the shift toward custom-built, ultra-luxury homes, has driven up the price of land.
“June saw the landmark Dh365 million transaction - this alone has had a noticeable impact on pricing data.”
There’s a lot happening the Palm Jebel Ali right now, with the master-developer putting up the priciest beachfront homes to date at the island, from Dh28 million.
