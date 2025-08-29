Dubai: Plots on the Palm Jebel Ali is starting to give stiff competition to those at Jumeira Bay island when it comes to the priciest land deals for single homes in Dubai since the start of the year.

Now, there was another land deal during the first-half of 2025 that was sealed at Dh365 million, this time at Palm Jumeirah. The 90,037 square feet plot is expected to become home to five ultra-luxury beachfront villas,” said Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Volkers Middle East.

In the year to date, there have been multiple new records set for priciest deals in Dubai homes – including a Dh425 million one for a mansion in Emirates Hills, and another one in the same community recently for Dh260 million.

