Dubai: Jebel Ali Police launch 'Customer Voice' to hear residents’ feedback

Residents share feedback as Jebel Ali Police strengthen community ties and services

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai Police roll out new initiative to boost public engagement in Jebel Ali
Dubai: Jebel Ali Police Station has launched a new initiative, “Customer Voice,” aimed at enhancing communication with the public, in line with directives from Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The first session brought together Colonel Jamal Ibrahim Ali, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, his deputy Colonel Ali Ahmad Al Suwaidi, department heads, and several residents for an open discussion on services, suggestions, and enquiries.

Frontline focus

Col Jamal said customer happiness units are the frontline of any organisation, as they interact directly with the community and ensure efficient service delivery. He emphasised that quality service is a shared responsibility, “starting from the director and extending to every employee who engages with the public.”

Smart services at your fingertips

During the session, Col Jamal highlighted the range of services available through Dubai Police, including Smart Police Stations (SPS), the official website, the smart app, and the 901 call centre. He also introduced the Dubai Police Happiness Index, accessible via the website, app, and smartwatches, enabling residents to provide real-time feedback on services.

Listening to the community

The session concluded with an open dialogue, allowing residents to share feedback and raise enquiries. Col Jamal confirmed that such initiatives would continue, reinforcing Dubai Police’s commitment to strong community relations and responsive public service.

