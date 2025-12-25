GOLD/FOREX
GDRFA director commends Dubai Airports for seamless visitor experience

High standards and coordination ensure hassle-free experience for travellers

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri highlighted teamwork and efficiency during an inspection tour.
Dubai: Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, has praised Dubai Airports for ensuring a smooth and efficient arrival experience for visitors, following an inspection tour on Thursday.

In a statement, Lt Gen Al Marri said he was impressed by the professionalism, preparedness and coordination across airport operations, noting the high standards maintained by teams welcoming travellers to the UAE.

“During my inspection tour this morning, I saw first-hand the commitment and efficiency of all those involved in airport operations,” he said, thanking partners whose efforts support Dubai’s position as a global travel hub.

He commended Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Department of Airport Security, passport control officers at all levels, staff of national and official airlines, airport taxi drivers and other operational teams for their dedication and professionalism.

Lt Gen Al Marri said the combined efforts of these entities are essential to delivering a seamless entry experience for millions of visitors each year. He added that their work reinforces Dubai’s status as a leading international gateway and reflects the UAE’s continued focus on high standards in hospitality and border services.

