Al Marri at LitFest: Translation bridges cultures and builds the future

GDRFA Dubai chief at Emirates Airline Literature Festival: Ideas gain power when acted on
Dubai: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature opened on Thursday at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, bringing together senior officials, cultural leaders and global literary figures for one of the region’s largest celebrations of the written and spoken word.
The opening was attended by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, former Minister of Development and International Cooperation; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dr Rafia Obaid Ghubash, former President of the Arabian Gulf University and President of the Arab Network for Women in Science and Technology; and Isobel Abulhoul, founder and board trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.
As part of the festival programme, a panel discussion was held featuring Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), and Dr Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Assistant Professor of Curriculum and Instruction at the College of Education, UAE University.
The session was attended by assistant directors general, GDRFA Dubai employees, and a wide audience of writers, thinkers, and intellectuals from around the world.
Speaking at the event, Lieutenant General Al Marri said translation has evolved beyond its traditional linguistic meaning to become a “civilisational act” that enables ideas to move from vision to real-world impact.
“Societies capable of translating ideas into practice are the most prepared to drive change and build the future,” he said.
He noted that the festival’s choice of “Translation” as its main theme reflects its role in strengthening dialogue between cultures and building bridges of understanding, aligning with Dubai’s vision as a global city that embraces diversity and transforms it into intellectual and human value.
Lieutenant General Al Marri also highlighted GDRFA Dubai’s institutional transformation journey, drawing inspiration from leadership insights outlined in My Life Lessons by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
He said the book reinforces the idea that challenges are starting points for growth, and that effective leadership is rooted in self-awareness and continuous improvement.
The Director General outlined the authority’s proactive and flexible approach to service development, noting that innovation has become an ongoing process rather than a one-time initiative — reflecting Dubai’s confidence in its ability to evolve and renew.
He added that translation at GDRFA Dubai is a daily operational practice, with the organisation communicating in more than 55 languages across its media platforms, ensuring accessibility, clarity and respect for cultural diversity.
The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is the largest literary event in the Arab world, featuring more than 200 sessions and speakers from over 40 nationalities. The programme includes author talks, panel discussions and interactive experiences aimed at promoting knowledge exchange and cultural understanding.
Concluding his participation, Lieutenant General Al Marri said the true value of words lies not in their elegance, but in their ability to create impact.
“Dubai does not simply translate languages,” he said. “It translates visions into achievements.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox