Al Marri at LitFest: Translation bridges cultures and builds the future

The opening was attended by Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, former Minister of Development and International Cooperation; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Dr Rafia Obaid Ghubash, former President of the Arabian Gulf University and President of the Arab Network for Women in Science and Technology; and Isobel Abulhoul, founder and board trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.