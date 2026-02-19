Dubai graduates first ‘Nudgeathon’ cohort to drive smarter government services

GDRFA and MBRSG showcase projects reshaping policy design and public service delivery
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the “GDRFA Dubai Nudgeathon”, an innovative programme focused on applying behavioural insights and design thinking to advance government services and policymaking.
The initiative reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to innovation, professionalism and improving quality of life through human-centred and proactive government solutions.
The graduation ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and Mohammed Al Khatib, Senior Director of Corporate Support Service at MBRSG, alongside senior officials and leaders from both entities.
During the event, participants presented the outcomes of a 100-day challenge that brought together 51 employees, resulting in the development of 10 qualitative projects based on behavioural science principles. The projects addressed real operational challenges and demonstrated new approaches to designing flexible and proactive government services.
An accompanying exhibition allowed attendees to explore the projects in detail, highlighting applied methodologies and their expected impact on customer experience and service efficiency.
Outstanding teams were also honoured during the ceremony in recognition of their contributions, reinforcing a culture of teamwork, appreciation and institutional belonging while promoting a positive and innovation-driven work environment.
GDRFA Dubai said the Nudgeathon programme supports its vision of building a flexible and forward-looking government ecosystem grounded in understanding human behaviour. The initiative aims to enhance customer experience, strengthen community safety and security, and support integrated services that reinforce Dubai’s global competitiveness.
Lt Gen Al Marri said the programme went beyond traditional training. “The GDRFA Dubai Nudgeathon was not merely a training programme, but a practical experience that redefined how government services can be designed to be closer to people and more impactful in their daily lives,” he said. “True innovation begins with understanding human behaviour, and investing in national talent is key to delivering smarter services and improving quality of life for both the community and our employees.”
He added that the programme demonstrated the ability of national talent to develop secure and seamless digital solutions that strengthen institutional governance, improve resource efficiency and support long-term sustainability.
Al Khatib described the initiative as a significant step in integrating behavioural sciences into government operations, enhancing decision-making, policy design and service delivery through evidence-based approaches.
He said the programme places people at the centre of development while improving government performance and responding to evolving community needs in line with the UAE leadership’s vision for a flexible, proactive and sustainable government.
Al Khatib added that the programme’s multidisciplinary framework enabled participants to transform ideas into practical solutions with lasting institutional impact, noting that the partnership between GDRFA Dubai and MBRSG represents a successful model for bridging academic knowledge with government application.
The initiative forms part of GDRFA Dubai’s broader strategy to enhance quality of life and employee wellbeing, strengthen institutional governance, improve operational efficiency and develop innovative, future-ready services that place people at the heart of government development.