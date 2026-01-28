High turnout recorded as visitors seek Golden Visa and smart travel services
Senior leaders from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai visited the “Closer to You” initiative platform at Global Village as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen direct engagement with the community.
The delegation was led by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, accompanied by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, along with a number of senior officials. The visit was also attended by Zeina Dagher, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dubai Holding Entertainment – Global Village.
The visit underscored the authority’s commitment to on-ground engagement, direct communication and accessible services, reinforcing the initiative’s role as a practical approach to community outreach.
The “Closer to You” platform has seen strong interaction from Global Village visitors, reflecting growing public interest in face-to-face services and direct communication with specialised teams.
High turnout was recorded across multiple service sections, with particular demand for Golden Visa services, as well as the Smart Corridor and Red Carpet services. The platform allows visitors to obtain accurate information, submit inquiries and receive guidance in an open, interactive setting, contributing to improved customer experience and stronger public trust.
The initiative is running at Global Village until February 5, 2026, and serves as an integrated community hub combining service delivery, awareness and interactive engagement. The programme aligns with GDRFA Dubai’s “Customer First” approach and its ongoing efforts to strengthen sustainable relationships with the community.
