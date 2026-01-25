GOLD/FOREX
More than 1,000 participants took part in the seventh edition of the event

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, took part in the seventh edition of the Workforce Run held on Saturday morning at Quranic Park.

The community sporting event attracted more than 1,000 participants from government entities and private-sector companies, aiming to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage physical activity and highlight the role of the workforce as a key partner in Dubai’s development journey.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, along with Colonel Omar Matar Al Mazina, Assistant Director General for the Labour Relations Regulation Sector, Colonel Ahmed Al Hashemi, Deputy Assistant Director General for the same sector, and several senior officials.

GDRFA Dubai’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting community initiatives that enhance quality of life and align with the UAE’s people-first approach, which prioritises wellbeing, inclusion, and social cohesion. The initiative also reinforces positive engagement with the workforce and promotes mutual respect within the work environment.

Lieutenant General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Labour Committee, said the organisation’s participation underscores its strong sense of social responsibility and dedication to safeguarding the physical and mental wellbeing of workers.

He noted that sporting initiatives help foster positivity and belonging, contributing to a more cohesive and sustainable society.

Colonel Omar Matar Al Mazina said participation in such events reflects GDRFA Dubai’s strategy of strengthening human connection with the workforce through initiatives focused on health and wellbeing.

“Sport is an effective tool for creating a balanced work environment based on empathy and care, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that places people at the heart of its development policies,” he said.

Through its involvement in the workforce run, GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed that investing in community health is essential to long-term societal sustainability and remains central to its institutional vision centred on appreciation, solidarity and quality of life for all.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
