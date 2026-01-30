The platform launches with exclusive series, original shows and over 170 movies
Dubai: Dubai has launched a new digital streaming platform called Dubai+, adding a fresh option for UAE residents who watch TV shows, movies and live content online.
The platform has been launched by Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. The announcement was made at a press conference in Dubai on January 30.
Dubai+ brings together local, Arab and international content in one place, with a strong focus on safe, family-friendly viewing. At launch, users will have access to more than 20 exclusive series, six original productions and over 170 international movies, along with live television and sports.
It isn't immediately clear if Dubai+ is a paid service. No pricing or subscription fees were unveiled.
Dubai+ also brings sporting competitions and major events hosted in Dubai. The sports section alone covers 12 live championships, according to DMI.
Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the launch reflects Dubai’s wider media strategy.
“These efforts include encouraging greater private-sector participation and building advanced storytelling capabilities aligned with Dubai’s future vision,” she said.
According to Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai+ is designed as a one-stop digital destination for viewers who want entertainment, news, sports and original productions on demand.
Mohamed AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Media Incorporated, said future phases will expand the platform’s content and features. He said, “The launch marks an important milestone in the platform’s development, with future phases set to expand its content offering and deepen audience engagement – further positioning Dubai+ as an integrated digital destination for Arab audiences.”
A key focus of Dubai+ is family safety, with built-in content controls and classification systems. Salem Balyouha, CEO of Media Content at Dubai Media Incorporated, said, “We are proud to introduce a platform that places family safety at the heart of the viewing experience.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox