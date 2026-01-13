Schools report breath-holding and viral trends posing serious safety risks to students
Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) have issued an urgent warning to parents about students participating in dangerous physical behaviours linked to social media trends.
According to KHDA, schools have reported instances of students engaging in unsafe activities including choking, breath holding, applying pressure to the neck or head, and participating in viral social media challenges.
One specific trend mentioned is the "Skull Breaker Challenge," where a student is intentionally caused to fall.
The skull breaker challenge was a dangerous social media trend, primarily circulating on TikTok in early 2020, in which a victim was tricked into jumping and then deliberately tripped, causing them to fall forcefully, often on their back or head.
Dubai Police had raised warnings about the challenge when it trended back in 2020. Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, director of Al Rashidiya police station and head of ‘Schools Security’ initiative at Dubai Police, said "The dangerous challenge involves three people standing side by side. The person in the middle jumps while those on the sides kick the jumper’s legs just when he or she is about to land. The fall can cause serious head or back injuries."
The KHDA has made it clear that although children may present these actions as jokes or play, they pose serious and immediate risks to students' health and safety.
Parents should pay attention to changes in their child's behaviour, unexplained marks or bruises particularly around the neck area, and their child's online activity.
Physical signs include marks, redness, or bruising around the neck, headaches, dizziness or fainting, and bloodshot eyes.
Behavioural signs include sudden secrecy about online activity, talking about challenges or risky games, unexplained mood or behaviour changes, and wearing clothing to hide the neck area.
Parents who notice any of these signs should speak to their child immediately and contact the school if concerns persist.
Conversations about what children are watching and who they are interacting with online are essential.
The education authority has asked parents to speak openly with their children about the dangers of behaviours that restrict breathing, reduce blood flow to the brain, or involve forceful contact to the head or neck. Parents should reinforce that such actions are not games and can cause serious harm or life threatening consequences.
DHA has listed reasons why these activities can be fatal and what can happen if any action restricts breathing or blood flow to the brain.
Brain damage can occur within seconds when oxygen is cut off, even briefly.
Irreversible damage can happen in less than one minute. Students may experience sudden loss of consciousness and collapse or fall, sustaining head injuries.
Oxygen deprivation increases the risk of seizures and abnormal brain activity.
Lack of oxygen affects the heart's electrical rhythm and can lead to cardiac arrest.
Pressure on the neck can damage the airway and blood vessels, causing strangulation marks and internal injury.
Multiple countries have reported deaths among children aged 7 to 17.
There is no safe way to participate in these activities.
The KHDA also urged parents to remain attentive to their child's wellbeing and online activity, including awareness of social media challenges or peer influence.
If parents have immediate concerns about their child's physical or emotional wellbeing, they should contact their school directly or seek medical advice.
The KHDA emphasises that whilst schools are addressing this matter directly with students, parent partnership is essential to reinforce safety messages beyond the school environment.
Any student found participating in, encouraging, or recording such behaviours will be subject to disciplinary action in line with the school's behaviour policy.
In serious cases, referral to relevant external authorities may be required.
Schools are reminding parents to monitor their child's online usage and use of social media including online games.
St. Mary's Catholic High School has sent its own warning to parents, strongly urging them to have age appropriate conversations with children about these risks. The school reminded parents it would have to report any concerning incident to relevant external authorities.
St. Mary's has emphasised its strict "no touch" policy wherein no student is allowed to touch another student or have any physical contact, even as a form of play, a joke, or a game.
Games like tag and black shoe are strictly prohibited because what often starts out as a game ends up with someone getting hurt.
