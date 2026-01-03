It addresses a broad range of factors, including learning spaces and inclusion
Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced comprehensive new standards for health, safety and quality of life in early childhood centres across the emirate, a significant step in the regulation of early years care and education.
Published as part of KHDA’s recently approved Early Childhood Quality Framework, the standards are designed to set clear performance expectations and ensure consistent provision of high‑quality educational and nurturing environments in centres that cater to young children.
The framework, according to Al Etihad newspaper, aims to safeguard children’s wellbeing by promoting interconnected systems of policies and practices that prioritise health, safety and overall quality of life.
It addresses a broad range of factors, including learning spaces, inclusion, protection procedures, digital safety, nutrition and preventive health measures.
The new guidelines call for careful design of learning environments and resources that are attuned to children’s developmental needs and reflective of their cultural and family contexts. According to KHDA, environments should promote accessibility and be suitable for the educational goals of early years programmes.
Participation and a sense of belonging are highlighted as key indicators of a high‑quality educational setting. The standards encourage the gradual development of children’s identities within educational spaces that reflect the values, language and cultural heritage of Emirati society.
The framework also mandates explicit protection policies and procedures, including cybersecurity protocols, which must be communicated to all staff and reviewed regularly.
It emphasises that personnel should consistently apply digital safety practices to safeguard children’s wellbeing online, alongside effective systems to report, assess and manage incidents or hazards efficiently.
KHDA’s guidelines promote clear and effective inclusion policies that support identification of diverse needs and appropriate responses. The authority stressed the importance of planning to meet individual needs, both of children and their families, and providing inclusive care and educational activities that reflect the rich diversity of Dubai’s population.
The framework also introduces precise measures for infection prevention and hygiene. Early childhood centres are required to implement basic policies and practices that maintain a safe and healthy environment at all times and to conduct ongoing evaluations of their effectiveness. Positive health habits and protective practices are expected to be applied consistently across all aspects of centre life, ensuring children’s safety remains paramount.
In the area of nutrition, the standards call for clearly defined policies and procedures to ensure food safety, which must be regularly updated to align with the latest global best practices. The framework requires that learning communities demonstrate a clear understanding of these procedures and commit to their ongoing application and review to support children’s health and healthy growth.
