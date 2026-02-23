From Festival to Framework: How the UAE’s wellness conversation is evolving

One of my clients, the CEO of two listed companies, learned this under pressure. In the months before his IPO, he was sleeping little and working constantly. He described himself as living on adrenaline. Weeks before launch, he experienced a health crisis. That moment forced him to reconsider how he defined strength and what kind of culture he was building. It raised a deeper question about how strength is defined in high-growth environments. High intensity is often rewarded, even when recovery is not structurally supported. High performance is often praised even when it comes at a personal cost.