Learning to say ‘no’: A leadership skill we lose — and must reclaim

As leaders, how do we react when someone says ‘no’ calmly, politely, without explanation? Do we accept it, or probe further? Do we interpret it as disengagement, or recognise it as clarity? Many of us are comfortable with disagreement when it comes packaged with reasoning, yet far less comfortable with refusal that simply stands. A ‘no’ without justification unsettles us because it disrupts the expectation that authority deserves explanation — and that refusal must be earned.