Increased secrecy around phone or online activity

Hiding screens, deleting browsing history, using secondary accounts, or becoming defensive when asked about what they’re watching or posting.

Sudden mood changes

Unexplained irritability, anxiety, withdrawal, or emotional outbursts — especially after being online.

Sleep disruption

Staying up late on devices, waking during the night to check notifications, or chronic fatigue during the day.

Obsession with likes, views or online validation

Constantly checking engagement, tying self-worth to numbers, or becoming distressed when posts don’t perform well.

Withdrawal from offline relationships

Losing interest in friends, family activities, hobbies or routines they previously enjoyed.

Risk-taking language or behaviour

Talking casually about “dares,” “challenges,” or doing something “just for fun” despite obvious danger.

Sudden changes in peer groups

New online friends who exert strong influence, encourage secrecy, or pressure them to 'prove' themselves.

Physical warning signs

Unexplained injuries, marks around the neck, dizziness, frequent headaches, or signs of exhaustion.

Emotional red flags

Expressions of worthlessness, hopelessness, feeling invisible, or statements like 'no one would care if I wasn’t here.'

Loss of interest in consequences

Minimising danger, dismissing safety concerns, or showing indifference to personal well-being.

Escalating screen dependence

Distress, anger or panic when devices are taken away or access is limited.