Subway surfing explained: Why are teens risking their lives on moving trains?

The world is all too familiar with deadly social media ‘trends’ and ‘challenges,’ where people risk their lives for viral fame. From running across railway tracks to hanging out of moving cars, the latest dangerous craze—subway surfing—has taken over New York. In this stunt, teenagers climb onto moving trains for an adrenaline rush and the chance to go viral. Glorified on TikTok and Instagram, the practice has already claimed lives in 2025.
On October 4, tragedy struck when 12-year-old Zemfira Mukhtarov and 13-year-old Ebba Morina were killed while riding atop a Brooklyn-bound J train. Investigators believe the girls met online and planned the late-night escapade that ended in disaster.
Subway surfing involves climbing onto the roofs or sides of moving subway trains. Riders attempt stunts—or simply ride for the thrill—often recording videos to share online. While the practice has existed for decades, social media has dramatically boosted its popularity in recent years. Videos tagged ‘subway surfing NYC’ often show teens balancing on train roofs or performing tricks while the train is in motion.
The deaths of Zemfira Mukhtarov and Ebba Morina are part of a growing wave of fatalities linked to subway surfing. According to Fox 5 New York, the girls snuck out of their Brooklyn homes late Friday for what they described as an “adventure.” Hours later, their bodies were found atop a subway car at Marcy Avenue station, where apparently it’s a common sight to see people trying to jump on the trains.
Police responded to a 911 call at 3:10 a.m.; both girls were unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene. According to one TikTok video, witnesses claimed that they were part of a group of 15 people. In videos released on social media, authorities emphasised that subway surfing is practically death, as riders face electrocution from the high-voltage third rail, being crushed between train and tunnel walls, or falling from significant heights. Injuries can occur in seconds—and are often fatal.
An MTA press release warned: “Subway surfing is irresponsible and dangerous and it can be deadly, even for those who attempt it skillfully.” Safety experts add that teens often underestimate these risks due to peer pressure and the desire for social media recognition.
Social media platforms play a significant role in fueling subway surfing. TikTok and Instagram videos show teens performing stunts on trains, racking up thousands of views and likes. This combination of social validation and peer pressure drives teenagers to attempt these stunts, perpetuating a cycle of dangerous behaviour.
In response, the NYPD has deployed drones to monitor elevated subway lines and increased patrols in high-risk areas. The city launched the “Subway Surfing Kills – Ride Inside, Stay Alive” campaign, with PSAs and digital signage in subway stations.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has partnered with NYC public schools and BMX pro Nigel Sylvester to create educational materials, including comics and videos, aimed at discouraging the trend.
Officials have been urging parents, educators, and community leaders to warn children about the dangers of subway surfing.
