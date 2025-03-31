What Adolescence taught us: Connecting with your teenager without crossing boundaries

This is difficult: How do you keep up-to-date with your teenager’s life without asking numerous questions and coming across as invasive? “I think somewhere, you also need to accept that your children won’t find the need to tell you every single thing— but you should still know at least, where they’re going, who they are friends with, and ask them about their day at least. You should not be out of sync with your child’s life that someone else knows something about them better than you do. Moreover, it’s tempting to micromanage your teen’s life, but trust that they’re learning to navigate the world on their own. You can still be involved in their life without taking over. Encourage them to pursue activities they enjoy, like sports, music, or art, but don’t push them into things they don’t want to do. Ask how their day was, but don’t demand every detail.