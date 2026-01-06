She sighs as she reflects on her recent experience. “Subhan Allah, she says (meaning God’s wisdom) is incredible. When you lose someone, you suddenly start looking at their life in terms of legacy, and you realise just how rich it really was.” Having experienced loss myself, I can instantly relate to this sentiment. It is a humbling, eye-opening moment when life brings you down to earth in its own way, closer to the essence of things. “You start seeing how multi-layered human beings are,” she adds. “The ebb and flow of joy and difficulty, of beautiful memories and of painful ones. It really opens your eyes to how profound individuals are across a lifetime.”