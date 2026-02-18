The power of early conversations: Raising resilient, responsible children

Conflicts between children and teachers, staff, or peers in school are inevitable. During such moments, parental restraint is a powerful act of wisdom. Before reacting, it helps to hear the full story from all sides. Encourage the child to speak respectfully to the adult involved. Guide rather than defend impulsively. If a child is in the wrong, the goal is not protection; it is correction. Being overly defensive or immediately confronting others without full understanding sends the message that accountability can be avoided. Children must learn that being corrected does not diminish their worth. It strengthens their character. Not every dilemma requires parental intervention. Some battles must be fought gently and safely by children themselves. When parents step back (while remaining watchful), children learn to negotiate, apologise, forgive, stand up for themselves and regulate emotions.