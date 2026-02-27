Sangeeta Sornalingam hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil family that later settled in London
Dubai: Tamil film and political circles are in shock as their beloved actor-politician Vijay saw his wife of 25 years file for divorce. While Vijay is a public figure, the attention has now turned to a woman who has largely stayed away from the spotlight: Sangeeta Sornalingam.
Unlike most celebrity spouses, Sangeeta has never pursued a career in films or television and has kept her personal life private. Yet, her journey from being Vijay’s ardent fan to becoming his life partner has long fascinated his followers.
According to multiple reports, Sangeeta Sornalingam hails from a Sri Lankan Tamil family that later settled in London. Film folklore has it that she became an instant fan of Vijay in 1996 after watching Poove Unakkaga, a film that marked a turning point in his early career. Deeply impressed by his performance, she reportedly travelled to Chennai to meet the actor during one of his film shoots.
Their meeting soon grew into a friendship, and eventually into a relationship. When Vijay introduced her to his parents, filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shobha, they reportedly approved of the match. With the consent of both families, Vijay and Sangeeta were married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that blended Hindu and Christian traditions.
After marriage, Sangeeta chose to remain outside the entertainment industry and focused on family life. The couple have two children, son Jason Sanjay, born in 2000, and daughter Divya Saasha, born in 2005.
Both children have made brief appearances in Vijay’s films: Jason featured in Vettaikaaran, while Divya appeared in Theri. Sangeeta herself has rarely given interviews and is known for maintaining a low public profile, though she has occasionally represented Vijay at social and family events.
In 2019, she was honoured with the ‘Unheralded Commander’ award by Galatta Media for her role as a supportive partner away from public attention.
Speculation about trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2023 when Sangeeta was noticeably absent from a few high-profile events linked to Vijay, including a film trailer launch and a celebrity baby shower. Those rumours were later dismissed by sources close to the family, and her appearance at a wedding reception on Vijay’s behalf appeared to put the speculation to rest.
Now, with the divorce petition formally filed, Sangeeta has come into focus once again, not as a celebrity spouse, but as a central figure in one of the most closely watched personal developments involving the actor-turned-politician.
As legal proceedings continue, both the film industry and political circles in Tamil Nadu are closely watching how this development unfolds, given Vijay’s rising political profile and his longstanding image as a family man.