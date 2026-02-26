The day featured two separate ceremonies, honouring both Vijay and Rashmika's cultural backgrounds. The first followed Telugu rituals, where Rashmika wore a silk bridal saree, a graceful nod to tradition. The second, held in the evening around 5pm, followed Kodava customs from Coorg, for which she changed into a traditional Kodava-style saree, draped with the pleats at the back in the distinctive style of the region.