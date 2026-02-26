The actor shared emotional first photos from their Udaipur ceremony
Dubai: Vijay Deverakonda has shared the first photos from his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, and his caption might just be the most romantic thing you read all day.
"One day, I missed her.
Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around.
Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me.
Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me.
Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was.
So,
I made my best friend… my wife"
After seven years of will-they-won't-they, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married.
The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 26th February, in Udaipur, in a ceremony that by all accounts was as emotional as their fans had hoped it would be.
The day featured two separate ceremonies, honouring both Vijay and Rashmika's cultural backgrounds. The first followed Telugu rituals, where Rashmika wore a silk bridal saree, a graceful nod to tradition. The second, held in the evening around 5pm, followed Kodava customs from Coorg, for which she changed into a traditional Kodava-style saree, draped with the pleats at the back in the distinctive style of the region.
According to insiders, the moment that got everyone was the garland exchange. As the two stood facing each other, both Vijay and Rashmika were visibly moved, and those present say there was not a dry eye in the room.
Here are the photos: