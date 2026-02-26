Seven years later, the beloved couple share their first wedding photos
Dubai: After seven years of will-they-won't-they, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are officially married.
The couple tied the knot on Thursday, 26th February, in Udaipur, in a ceremony that by all accounts was as emotional as their fans had hoped it would be.
The day featured two separate ceremonies, honouring both Vijay and Rashmika's cultural backgrounds. The first followed Telugu rituals, where Rashmika wore a silk bridal saree, a graceful nod to tradition. The second, held in the evening around 5pm IST, followed Kodava customs from Coorg, for which she changed into a traditional Kodava-style saree, draped with the pleats at the back in the distinctive style of the region.
According to insiders, the moment that got everyone was the garland exchange. As the two stood facing each other, both Vijay and Rashmika were visibly moved, and those present say there was not a dry eye in the room.
Here are the first photos shared by Rashmika.
Rashmika shared on her Instagram a heartfelt caption along with the photos:
"Hi my loves, introducing to you now "My Husband." Mr. Vijay Deverakonda.
The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what being in peace feels like. The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly reminded me I was capable of achieving something much more than I ever thought I could.
The man who has never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching. The man who showed me that travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me, I could write a book on this man.
I have become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today. I have truly been blessed.
Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you. I have always told you that. But you know, suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life, everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you, witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all.
I am so so so so soooo excited to be becoming your wife. To be your wife. To be called your wife. It is full party time now. Let us have the bestestest life ever together. I love you."