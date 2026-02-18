GOLD/FOREX
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Udaipur Wedding: Why privacy trumps Rs600 million OTT deal

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna opt for private, no-gift ceremony this February

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Rashmika Mandanna
ANI

Dubai: South Indian stars and Telugu cinema's IT couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set for their lavish destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

While the handsome couple are yet to make an official announcement, several details about their big day have surfaced. Here’s a complete explainer on what’s being reported so far.

When and where is the wedding?

According to reports emerging from Indian dailies, the wedding is expected to take place on February 26, 2026, in the scenic city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Known for its regal palaces and serene lakes, Udaipur has long been a favourite destination for intimate yet grand celebrity weddings.

Pre-wedding celebrations

The festivities are reportedly set to begin on February 24, with two days dedicated to traditional ceremonies such as the Sangeet and Haldi, leading up to the main wedding ritual. In keeping with family customs, both households are also believed to have conducted separate pre-wedding rituals ahead of the larger celebrations.

What does the guest-list look like?

Despite being two of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry, Vijay and Rashmika are said to have opted for a small, close-knit gathering. The guest list is reportedly limited to immediate family members and a handful of close friends, reflecting their preference for a private and meaningful ceremony over a lavish public affair.

Are there rules in place?

One of the most talked-about aspects of the wedding is the couple’s reported no-phone policy. Like actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding diktat, guests have allegedly been requested not to carry mobile phones to the venue to avoid any unauthorised photos or videos making their way online. Even the professional team covering the wedding is said to have signed non-disclosure agreements, underlining the couple’s commitment to maintaining privacy and avoiding commercialisation of the event.

What can you gift a couple that seems to have it all?

In a thoughtful move, the couple has reportedly sent personal notes to guests requesting no gifts, asking only for their blessings as they begin this new chapter together.

Will there be a reception after the wedding?

While the wedding itself is a low-key affair with limited guests in Udaipur, a wedding invitation that recently went viral suggests a grand reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad. This reception could allow a wider circle of industry colleagues and friends to join in the celebrations.

How did Rashmika and Vijay find love?

Vijay and Rashmika were co-stars first and are a bankable duo in Telugu films. Movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, starring the two talents, were big hits. Their on-screen chemistry was universally loved by South Indian movie fans, but soon reports emerged that they were also dating each other. Both have maintained a private front, but a few interviews have caught them out in a fun way.

Stay tuned as we get you all the juicy details from the big day!

