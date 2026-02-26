GOLD/FOREX
Virosh wedding: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are officially married, but viral pictures are not from today's ceremony

Actors are yet to share official pictures, but movie stills from their hit is doing rounds

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Legitimate pre-wedding pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding
Dubai: Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly tied the knot in a grand yet intimate ceremony at a plush palace-like hotel in Udaipur, marking one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

The couple’s celebrations began earlier this week, with guests including Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga arriving from across India and abroad.

Vijay and Rashmika themselves reached the venue on Tuesday, travelling from Hyderabad with a small entourage, including Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda.

Fans have been sharing glimpses of the highly anticipated “Virosh” wedding on social media.

Among the early arrivals were actor Eesha Rebba and filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, who has previously collaborated with Vijay, along with stylist Shravya Varma, a close friend of the couple.

Industry sources report that a leading OTT platform covered the wedding’s luxury venue, hospitality, logistics, and other arrangements, with expenses estimated at over Rs 200 million. “

The swanky venue and the entire wedding setup are being taken care of by the OTT brand,” said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Vijay Deverakonda personally handled flight tickets for over 50 friends and family members. The platform is also in talks to acquire exclusive telecast and streaming rights for the wedding, reportedly valued at over Rs300 million.

The wedding featured two ceremonies on the same day: a morning Telugu Hindu wedding, honouring Vijay’s cultural roots, and an evening Kodava ceremony, paying tribute to Rashmika’s heritage.

The pre-wedding festivities included a cricket match, a Japanese-themed dinner with pastel-hued decor, and a poolside volleyball game complete with floating drinks trays. Traditional South Indian touches, such as meals on banana leaves and coconut water, were also incorporated, all personally approved by the couple.

A grand reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on March 4, rounding off a landmark celebration that has captured the imagination of fans across India and beyond.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years
