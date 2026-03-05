GOLD/FOREX
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s star-studded Hyderabad wedding reception

Stars from Telugu cinema and Bollywood come together to celebrate the married couple

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
123Telugu / X

Dubai: Days after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda brought their wedding celebrations to Hyderabad with a grand, star-studded reception. The celebration marks the couple’s first public appearance as husband and wife. Held on March 4 at the iconic Taj Krishna, the evening saw the newlyweds' welcome friends and industry colleagues.

For the reception, Rashmika wore a timeless South Indian bridal look. The actress wore a rich red Mysore silk saree featuring delicate gold detailing. The saree was paired with an elbow-length blouse and her accessories included stacked gold necklaces, intricate bangles, statement earrings and a striking waist belt.

The reception saw a strong turnout from across the Indian film industry, with several prominent stars attending to congratulate the couple. Among the biggest names present were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, representing the Telugu film fraternity. Actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also spotted at the celebration.

From Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar arrived to wish the newlyweds, along with actors Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor Neena Gupta. The gathering brought together stars from multiple film industries, turning the evening into a cross-industry celebration for the couple.

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding finally put an end to years of speculation about their relationship, which fans had been following ever since they starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

The celebrations officially began with intimate, private ceremonies in Udaipur on February 26, blending cultural traditions and family rituals before the couple moved on to host their grand Hyderabad reception.

Saarangi Aji

