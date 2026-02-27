It's also one of the rare instances where the groom's trousseau and choice of jewels takes up more space in our heads than the bride. He didn't play it safe with subtle accessories. The hunky actor embraced bold ornaments with such confidence - think oversized ear studs, two layered gold necklaces, an ornate wrist cuff, a sculpted arm band, a statement ring on his little finger and even ankle kadas.

“We have always admired Rashmika and Vijay for their craft, but to know them personally and be part of such an intimate celebration was truly special. They are wonderful human beings, and we will always cherish this experience.”

