GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Rashmika and Vijay's wedding: Glittering gold details revealed from Virosh wedding

She wore 11 statement pieces in total including a choker layered with traditional chains

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share wedding photos
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share wedding photos
Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna

Dubai: While many modern weddings lean into minimalism like grooms making goofy faces during mehendi or brides opting for barely-there jewellery, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chose the opposite route for their wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Maximalism when it comes to real gold jewels, no matter the sky-high prices per gram of the yellow metal, seems to be the unofficial credo.

From elaborate maang tikkas (forehead jewels) by the bride and solid gold arm cuffs worn by the groom to anklets in his feet and waist belts, the couple wore kilos of temple jewellery that looked straight out of a royal archive.

Designed by south India-based local jewellers, the pieces blended South Indian craftsmanship with cinematic drama.

In a report published by NDTV, Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors of Shree Jewellers, said being part of this star-studded wedding was deeply personal.

“We have always admired Rashmika and Vijay for their craft, but to know them personally and be part of such an intimate celebration was truly special. They are wonderful human beings, and we will always cherish this experience.”

Vijay Deverakonda: The rise of the maximalist groom

It's also one of the rare instances where the groom's trousseau and choice of jewels takes up more space in our heads than the bride. He didn't play it safe with subtle accessories. The hunky actor embraced bold ornaments with such confidence - think oversized ear studs, two layered gold necklaces, an ornate wrist cuff, a sculpted arm band, a statement ring on his little finger and even ankle kadas.

“His ceremonial pieces carried elephant motifs representing wisdom and tiger elements symbolising agility, balanced with refined floral patterns inspired by traditional inlay work. Deep Nakshi engraving and braided textures gave the jewellery a sculptural, royal presence.”

The effect? A groom who looked less like a movie star and more like a royal Indian king.

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s bridal jewellery honoured her South Indian roots while shaping a contemporary identity.

Her collection was inspired by the sculptural language of temple architecture and featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, all crafted by master artisans.

She wore 11 statement pieces in total — including a choker layered with traditional harams, dramatic jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, mathapatti (head ornament), nose pin, hathphool (hand jewels), bangles, bajuband (traditional Indian armlet), waist belt and anklets.

Making behind the jewels:

Creating the viral wedding jewelry was no overnight task. The process took nearly 10 months from initial concept sketches and design meetings to customisation, production, fittings and final styling.

“We drew inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture,” the brand said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodFashionBollywood icons

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share wedding photos

Virosh wedding photos: Rashmika and Vijay tie the knot

3m read
Legitimate pre-wedding pictures of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda are married now

2m read
PM Modi sends congratulates to Rashmika and Vijay

PM Modi sends congratulates to Rashmika and Vijay

3m read
Rashmika Mandanna

All about Rashmika Mandanna's Udaipur wedding

3m read