She wore 11 statement pieces in total including a choker layered with traditional chains
Dubai: While many modern weddings lean into minimalism like grooms making goofy faces during mehendi or brides opting for barely-there jewellery, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chose the opposite route for their wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.
Maximalism when it comes to real gold jewels, no matter the sky-high prices per gram of the yellow metal, seems to be the unofficial credo.
From elaborate maang tikkas (forehead jewels) by the bride and solid gold arm cuffs worn by the groom to anklets in his feet and waist belts, the couple wore kilos of temple jewellery that looked straight out of a royal archive.
Designed by south India-based local jewellers, the pieces blended South Indian craftsmanship with cinematic drama.
In a report published by NDTV, Abhishek Agarwal and Kaushik Kumar, Managing Directors of Shree Jewellers, said being part of this star-studded wedding was deeply personal.
“We have always admired Rashmika and Vijay for their craft, but to know them personally and be part of such an intimate celebration was truly special. They are wonderful human beings, and we will always cherish this experience.”
It's also one of the rare instances where the groom's trousseau and choice of jewels takes up more space in our heads than the bride. He didn't play it safe with subtle accessories. The hunky actor embraced bold ornaments with such confidence - think oversized ear studs, two layered gold necklaces, an ornate wrist cuff, a sculpted arm band, a statement ring on his little finger and even ankle kadas.
“His ceremonial pieces carried elephant motifs representing wisdom and tiger elements symbolising agility, balanced with refined floral patterns inspired by traditional inlay work. Deep Nakshi engraving and braided textures gave the jewellery a sculptural, royal presence.”
The effect? A groom who looked less like a movie star and more like a royal Indian king.
Meanwhile, Rashmika’s bridal jewellery honoured her South Indian roots while shaping a contemporary identity.
Her collection was inspired by the sculptural language of temple architecture and featured high-relief Nakshi work and intricate Rava granulation, all crafted by master artisans.
She wore 11 statement pieces in total — including a choker layered with traditional harams, dramatic jhumkas, jada billa, champasaralu, mathapatti (head ornament), nose pin, hathphool (hand jewels), bangles, bajuband (traditional Indian armlet), waist belt and anklets.
Creating the viral wedding jewelry was no overnight task. The process took nearly 10 months from initial concept sketches and design meetings to customisation, production, fittings and final styling.
“We drew inspiration from the grandeur of South Indian architecture,” the brand said.