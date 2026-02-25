GOLD/FOREX
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's lavish wedding details out, but will OTT giant foot Rs200 million bill

Has the celebrity couple agreed to document their wedding celebrations for hefty fee?

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Dubai: South Indian actor and beloved celebrity couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot tomorrow, February 26, 2026 at a plush hotel in Udaipur.

Unlike many high-profile celebrity couples, the actors confirmed their wedding just days ahead, giving fans the “happily ever after” they have been rooting for since their first outing together in Geetha Govindam.

Celebrations are already underway, with guests arriving in Udaipur to attend the grand yet intimate wedding.

The couple themselves reached the venue on Tuesday, travelling from Hyderabad along with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, and a small group of friends. Fans have been sharing glimpses of the much-talked-about ‘Virosh’ wedding on social media.

Among the close friends spotted arriving early were actor Eesha Rebba and filmmaker Tharun Bhascker, who worked with Vijay on Pelli Choopulu. Stylist Shravya Varma, a close friend of the couple, was also seen at the airport ahead of the festivities.

According to industry sources and report in Deccan Chronicle, a leading OTT platform is reportedly covering the wedding’s luxury venue, hospitality, logistics and arrangements, with costs estimated at over Rs 200 million

“The swanky venue and the entire wedding setup are being taken care of by the OTT brand,” a source told the daily. However, Vijay Deverakonda has personally covered flight tickets for over 50 close friends and family members attending the wedding. The platform is also in talks to acquire exclusive telecast and streaming rights, reportedly valued at over Rs300 million.

The couple’s wedding day will feature two ceremonies: a morning Telugu Hindu wedding honoring Vijay’s cultural roots and an evening Kodava ceremony paying tribute to Rashmika’s heritage. The festivities began earlier this week with a pre-wedding cricket match involving the bride, groom and their families.

Food has been a highlight of the celebrations. The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on February 24 began with an elaborate Indian breakfast. Guests have enjoyed a formal Japanese-themed dinner, with pastel-hued decor, fresh fruits, pearl-studded placemats, and personalized touches like a green napkin embroidered with ‘#virosh.’

According to sources, elements of South Indian tradition, such as meals on banana leaves and coconut water, have also been included. The couple personally tasted and approved the menu, ensuring every detail reflects their favourites.

The pre-wedding fun also included a poolside volleyball match, complete with a floating drinks tray, giving a playful, relaxed vibe ahead of the landmark celebrations. A grand reception is planned in Hyderabad on March 4.

Related Topics:
bollywoodindiaCelebrity interviewsAndhra Pradesh

