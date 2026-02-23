GOLD/FOREX
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda announce 'The Wedding Of VIROSH', fans rejoice at their tribute

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the portrait of a happy couple
Instagram/Rashmika_mandanna

Dubai: Celebrity power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their wedding on social media, calling it “The Wedding of VIROSH”.

The couple, who have been dating for nearly eight years but have never openly acknowledged their relationship in public, shared a heartfelt message with their fans, giving them the “happily ever after” they’ve long rooted for.

In an Instagram Stories post, the couple wrote:

“Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it: ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

The nickname VIROSH was coined by their army of fans.

Wedding Details

According to a viral wedding invitation, the couple will marry in a small, intimate ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, followed by a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, starting at 7pm (8:30pm UAE time).

The invitation that's doing the rounds say:

“With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

So when and where did they meet?

Rashmika and Vijay’s story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Though dating rumours swirled for years, they only confirmed their relationship publicly after their Maldives vacation in January 2023. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events, winning fans’ hearts with their enduring love.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
