Rashmika and Vijay’s story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Though dating rumours swirled for years, they only confirmed their relationship publicly after their Maldives vacation in January 2023. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events, winning fans’ hearts with their enduring love.

“With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

“Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it: ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

