Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding rumours intensify after viral invite

Unverified reception card mentioning February 26 has sparked fresh speculation
Dubai: Speculation surrounding actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship has intensified after a wedding invitation allegedly linked to the pair began circulating widely on social media.
The viral invite suggests that the actors are set to marry on February 26, 2026, in what is described as a “small and intimate ceremony,” followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
According to details mentioned on the card, the reception is scheduled to be held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7pm.
The invitation, which appears to be issued on behalf of Deverakonda, highlights the couple’s “new chapter” and warmly invites guests to attend the reception. The wording expresses gratitude toward friends and well-wishers who have supported them over the years.
However, the authenticity of the invitation remains unverified. Neither Deverakonda nor Mandanna has publicly confirmed the wedding, leaving fans uncertain about whether the details are genuine or simply another wave of online rumours.
Adding to the intrigue, earlier reports had suggested that the couple might be planning a destination wedding, with Udaipur frequently mentioned as a possible venue, though no official information has been released.
Mandanna, when previously asked about marriage rumours in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, declined to address the speculation directly.
“I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall,” she said.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, a film that established them as one of South cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs. They later reunited for Dear Comrade, further strengthening their fan following.
Over the years, frequent social media interactions, shared public appearances, and reported vacation sightings have continued to fuel talk of a possible off-screen relationship. Despite persistent rumours, both actors have largely remained private about their personal lives.
For now, the viral wedding card has only added to the ongoing curiosity, with fans awaiting any formal confirmation from the actors.