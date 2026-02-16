GOLD/FOREX
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding rumours intensify after viral invite

Unverified reception card mentioning February 26 has sparked fresh speculation

Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in a file photo. According to details mentioned on the card, the reception is scheduled to be held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7pm.
Dubai: Speculation surrounding actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship has intensified after a wedding invitation allegedly linked to the pair began circulating widely on social media.

The viral invite suggests that the actors are set to marry on February 26, 2026, in what is described as a “small and intimate ceremony,” followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

According to details mentioned on the card, the reception is scheduled to be held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7pm.

The invitation, which appears to be issued on behalf of Deverakonda, highlights the couple’s “new chapter” and warmly invites guests to attend the reception. The wording expresses gratitude toward friends and well-wishers who have supported them over the years.

However, the authenticity of the invitation remains unverified. Neither Deverakonda nor Mandanna has publicly confirmed the wedding, leaving fans uncertain about whether the details are genuine or simply another wave of online rumours.

Adding to the intrigue, earlier reports had suggested that the couple might be planning a destination wedding, with Udaipur frequently mentioned as a possible venue, though no official information has been released.

Mandanna, when previously asked about marriage rumours in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, declined to address the speculation directly.

“I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall,” she said.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, a film that established them as one of South cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs. They later reunited for Dear Comrade, further strengthening their fan following.

Over the years, frequent social media interactions, shared public appearances, and reported vacation sightings have continued to fuel talk of a possible off-screen relationship. Despite persistent rumours, both actors have largely remained private about their personal lives.

For now, the viral wedding card has only added to the ongoing curiosity, with fans awaiting any formal confirmation from the actors.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
