Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding rumours intensify after viral invite

The viral invite suggests that the actors are set to marry on February 26, 2026, in what is described as a “small and intimate ceremony,” followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The invitation, which appears to be issued on behalf of Deverakonda, highlights the couple’s “new chapter” and warmly invites guests to attend the reception. The wording expresses gratitude toward friends and well-wishers who have supported them over the years.

Adding to the intrigue, earlier reports had suggested that the couple might be planning a destination wedding, with Udaipur frequently mentioned as a possible venue, though no official information has been released.

However, the authenticity of the invitation remains unverified. Neither Deverakonda nor Mandanna has publicly confirmed the wedding, leaving fans uncertain about whether the details are genuine or simply another wave of online rumours.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, a film that established them as one of South cinema’s most popular on-screen pairs. They later reunited for Dear Comrade, further strengthening their fan following.

“I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall,” she said.

