Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt after car accident, says ‘My head hurts, but nothing biryani can’t fix’

Vijay, who reportedly got engaged to Rashmika a few days ago, urged his fans to keep calm

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Vijay Deverakonda

Dubai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda had a narrow escape after his car was involved in a minor accident near Undavalli in the Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a Bolero driver made a sudden right turn, colliding with Deverakonda’s Lexus.

The actor, who was travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad with two others, escaped without injuries. The front left side of his car bore the brunt of the impact, as seen in a video that quickly went viral online.

Shortly after, Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure fans. “All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine,” he wrote. “Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So, the biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you.”

Police, according to Times Of India, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The actor reportedly switched to another vehicle soon after, and his team filed a complaint for insurance purposes.

The mishap occurred a day after Deverakonda and his family visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram. It also comes amid reports that the Liger star recently got engaged to actress Rashmika Mandanna in an intimate ceremony at his Hyderabad home on October 3.

While neither has confirmed the engagement publicly, reports suggest the couple is planning a destination wedding in February 2026.

On the professional front, Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhan and VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. He’s also rumoured to be collaborating once again with Rashmika for an upcoming project. His last film, Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit theatres on July 31 and received mixed reviews.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
