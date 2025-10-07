On the professional front, Deverakonda will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhan and VD14, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. He’s also rumoured to be collaborating once again with Rashmika for an upcoming project. His last film, Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, hit theatres on July 31 and received mixed reviews.

Shortly after, Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure fans. “All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine,” he wrote. “Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So, the biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you.”

The actor, who was travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad with two others, escaped without injuries. The front left side of his car bore the brunt of the impact, as seen in a video that quickly went viral online.

