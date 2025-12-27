GOLD/FOREX
Salman Khan's 60th birthday: celebrations, star guests, and viral moments

Inside Salman Khan's private birthday bash with Bollywood A-Listers

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Salman Khan
Indian actor Salman Khan turned 60 on Dec 27, and celebrated with fans and media people. Bollywood Bubble said the Tiger actor exited his Panvel farmhouse to join the media who had gathered outside.

He cut a cake, the slices of which he shared with those gathered and even posed for photographs. The incident went viral on social media, with fans praising the stars humility.

He kept his star-studded birthday bash private though, says the outlet. Among the guests were Aditya Roy Kapur, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, brother Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan,  nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan, and sister Arpita and husband Aayush Sharma.

Other A-listers who were at the event included Tabu and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. Khan’s parents, veteran writer Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were also present.

Meanwhile, Mid Day reported that 600 charity programmes were also organised the past month by over 200 fan clubs across India, Dubai, and Oman.

Khan was last seen in Sikandar in 2025.

