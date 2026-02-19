GOLD/FOREX
Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani visits Salim Khan in hospital, Bollywood prays for his recovery

The legendary screenwriter was hospitalised earlier this week

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
IANS

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is under close medical care in Mumbai, and fans have been anxiously following updates on his condition. The father of Bollywood star Salman Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital earlier this week. Since then, family and close well-wishers have been visiting, offering support as doctors monitor him around the clock.

Amid the concern, a video of Salman’s ex-girlfriend, Sangeeta Bijlani, visiting the hospital has gone viral on social media. Previously, Somy Ali who had also dated Salman Khan before, had written a lengthy note: "Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink.
To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure.

Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated."

What happened

Salim Khan reportedly suffered a minor brain haemorrhage on Tuesday. His family doctor rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Doctors noted elevated blood pressure and occasional involuntary jerks. On February 18, he underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography performed by a neurosurgeon.

According to Dr. Jalil Parkar who told Indian Express, the procedure was successful and did not require major surgery. Salim Khan remained conscious and stable afterward and was shifted back to the ICU for observation. While his age may influence recovery, doctors are optimistic—he is responding well and is expected to be taken off the ventilator soon.

Fans and the film fraternity alike continue to send their love and prayers, hoping for a smooth and speedy recovery for the legendary screenwriter. Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan’s screenwriting partner in the ’70s and ’80s and one half of the duo that transformed Bollywood cinema, also paid him a visit.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
