Salman Khan rushes to hospital after Salim Khan admitted to ICU

Concern rippled through Bollywood on Tuesday after news broke that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of Salman Khan, had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.
According to PTI, the 88-year-old writer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital. As of now, neither the family nor hospital authorities have disclosed the reason for his admission, and details about his condition remain private.
Soon after the news surfaced, members of the Khan family were seen arriving at the hospital. Salman Khan kept a low profile as he exited the premises.
Daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, along with her husband Atul Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were also spotted visiting. Videos of the family entering and leaving the hospital quickly circulated online, intensifying public concern.
Across platforms, messages of support poured in from fans and members of the film industry. Many posted brief but heartfelt wishes, hoping for his swift recovery. While speculation continues online, there has been no official statement clarifying the nature of his hospitalisation.
Salim Khan remains one of the most influential writers in Hindi cinema. As one half of the brilliant duo Salim–Javed with Javed Akhtar, he is often credited with transforming the Bollywood landscape in the 1970s.
Their screenplays for films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don reshaped the industry and played a pivotal role in cementing Amitabh Bachchan’s “angry young man” persona. Even after parting ways professionally with Akhtar, Salim continued to write successful films through the 1980s and early 1990s.
For now, the focus remains on his health. With limited information available, the industry and his admirers await further updates from the family.