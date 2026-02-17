Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, say Mumbai doctors

The veteran screenwriter was admitted to hospital today
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was moved to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. The 90-year-old screen legend was admitted on February 17, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans and well-wishers across the country.
In a medical update, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, confirmed that Salim Khan is “stable” but remains under “close observation.”
The official statement read, “Yes, it’s true that Mr Salim Khan (father of famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan) & an icon in himself has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU early morning at 8.30 am. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, Dr Sandeep Chopra.”
It further read, “The emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”
Following his hospitalisation, family members, including wife Helen, sons Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, daughter Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma, were seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side. Alvira later visited again with her husband Atul Agnihotri.
Salim Khan’s influence on Hindi cinema is monumental. He began with small acting roles before finding his true calling in screenwriting. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he transformed mainstream storytelling in the 1970s and 80s, crafting some of the most iconic films of the era.
Blockbusters such as Zanjeer, Deewar and Don not only dominated the box office but also helped shape Amitabh Bachchan’s “angry young man” persona, a defining cinematic archetype of its time.
Even after parting ways with Akhtar, Salim continued writing successful films including Angaaray, Naam, Kabzaa and Jurm.