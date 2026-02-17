Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU, say Mumbai doctors

It further read, “The emergency care was initiated in the emergency and Mr Salim Khan was shifted to the intensive care on the 1st floor. A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist) and Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended on him. Respecting the relatives' request, further details ain’t being shared today. However, tomorrow at 11 am we shall be addressing a press bulletin with due consent of the relatives and maintaining the confidentiality of the patient to the utmost. Kindly bear with us.he is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status.”