Salim Khan on ventilator following hemorrhage surgery at Mumbai hospital

The veteran screenwriter was rushed to the hospital yesterday
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning after his health took a sudden downturn. Doctors confirmed that he underwent surgery following a haemorrhage and is currently on ventilator support. While his condition is critical, it is reportedly stable under close observation, according to the Indian Express.
“He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11 am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar, as quoted by Indian Express. “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status.”
News of his hospitalisation brought family and friends rushing to his bedside at the Bandra-based facility. Actor Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital after visiting his father.
Messages have also poured in from those who have been close to the Khan family over the years. Former actress and Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared an emotional note:
“Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalised made my heart sink. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated. Praying for his strength and recovery.”
Salim Khan, renowned for his towering contributions to Hindi cinema and for being part of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated film families, remains under close medical supervision as his loved ones continue to stand by him.