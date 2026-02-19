An old SRK interview resurfaces while Salim Khan recovers in hospital
Dubai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is recovering in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17.
Khan, who is 90, is now stable, though being closely monitored. But as news of his hospitalisation spread, an old interview with Shah Rukh Khan started doing the rounds again, and the gratitude in his words have genuinely moved people.
Salim Khan, father of actor Salman Khan and one half of the legendary Salim-Javed screenwriting duo, experienced dizziness caused by a sudden spike in blood pressure, which led to internal bleeding on the right side of his brain. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed a small procedure to address the issue.
Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is treating Salim, updated reporters on Wednesday. "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he's doing quite well. Keeping his age in mind, the recovery time is longer."
The entire Khan family has been by his side throughout. His wives, Salma Khan and Helen, along with son Salman Khan, have been spotted visiting him at the hospital as he continues to recover.
Here's where things get unexpectedly emotional. As news broke, an old 2018 interview with Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced. In the interview with IANS, SRK spoke openly about what the Khan family meant to him when he was a nobody trying to survive in Mumbai.
"I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan," he said, which is quite a statement coming from arguably the biggest film star in India.
He went on to recall his early days in the city, back when he was still doing television and hoping for a break. "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan's place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become 'Shah Rukh Khan'."
Before he became, well, Shah Rukh Khan, he was just another hopeful who had moved to Bombay with big dreams and not much else. He made his Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992, but before that, he was eating meals at the Khan household because that's where he was welcomed.
The fact that he still speaks about it with such gratitude all these years later says a lot.
The warmth of the Khan family home isn't just something Shah Rukh has spoken about.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi had also once described their Galaxy Apartments residence in a way that sounds almost unbelievable by today's standards.
"Their Galaxy house was always open. Anyone who wanted to come could come. No lock, always open. You could just push it anytime and walk right in. You could open their fridge and eat whatever you want," Pancholi had told Instant Bollywood.
As Salim Khan continues his recovery, the affection and respect pouring in from across the industry has been considerable.
