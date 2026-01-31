King Khan, Alabbar & top designers shine at the star-studded night against Burj Khalifa
Dubai: When Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the room, you can be assured that you are going to get a crash course in grace, wit, and humility.
Gulf News got exclusive access on Friday night to the glittering and classy Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards held at Hotel Armani, against the backdrop of The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa.
The night was simply a spectacular celebration of style, culture and creativity where the red carpet saw a cross-section of influencers, reality show stars from The Dubai Bling, and VIP guests.
Reem Acra's fashion showcase was one of the most stunning segments of the evening.
But our favourite moment? Watching buddies Shah Rukh Khan and Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar talk each other up! They both exuded mutual respect and warmth for each other.
Khan, who was bestowed the Global Style Icon award, was in his element.
"Thank you for this incredible setting. I will be honest; I have never been to such a wonderful evening! Thank you, lovely people for being here," said Khan as she accepted the glass trophy.
The night opened with a striking contemporary dance performance elevated by the beautiful live orchestra serenading the audience.
Music became a defining element of the night, the orchestra playing throughout the ceremony, shifting melodies for every segment and stage, blending perfectly with the vibes of the evening
The audience featured prominent influencers and creatives including Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi, the iconic Emirti Hadban Twins, stylist Mai Galal, and digital creator Anas Bukhash, who later took home one of the night’s top honours.
Designer Manish Malhotra, who won Couture Designer of the Year, spoke exclusively to Gulf News about his striking all-black look for the evening.
'I’m always in black, I love classics' he said, crediting his assistant designer for putting together the ensemble.
The outfit featured a black velvet suit with a lace lapel, paired with a lion brooch from the Manish Malhotra collection. Notably, the entire look was sourced from his Dubai Mall store.
Malhotra also teased that Shah Rukh Khan might be wearing one of his designs that night and while accepting his award, Malhotra added that it was 'a pleasure to receive it in the presence of my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan. Friendship and lasting bonds was a recurring theme of the night among awardees.
Designer Reem Acra presented her collection during the ceremony, showcasing an elegant lineup defined by refined silhouettes, detailing and timeless craftsmanship.
Among the key award winners of the night were Mariam Yeya, who received Regional Designer of the Year, and Anas Bukhash, named Digital Creator of the Year. Nadine Kanso was honoured with the Cultural Impact Award for her influential work at the intersection of art, identity and design. The Hadban Twins were crowned Fashion Influencers of the Year, cementing their status as regional style icons. The Emirati twins told us that they chose a futuristic suit and sunglasses for the night. And if you are wondering whether they are fans of King Khan, they let us in on a secret.
"We had dinner with him a night before. He was wonderful ... And even if you are shy, go ahead and say hi to him. He will always make you feel special," said the twins to Gulf News.
The event saw the presence of several influential figures from the industry.
One of the most moving moments came when Ameni Esseibi won Regional Model of the Year. 'I’d like to dedicate this award to every Arab woman,' she said, adding that she hadn’t expected to win as a plus-sized model and felt deeply honoured by the recognition.
Italian luxury brand founder Brunello Cucinelli received the Outstanding Contribution to Fashion award, delivering a thoughtful speech on empathy, responsibility and the importance of not turning away from poverty.
The night’s most anticipated moment belonged to Shah Rukh Khan, who won Global Style Icon of the Year, presented by Emaar founder Mohammad Alabbar.
Dressed in a Manish Malhotra suit, Khan charmed the audience with his trademark wit. 'I don’t know much about fashion' he joked. 'I usually just wear blue jeans and a white shirt.'
He playfully added that the award might be “a little biased,” suggesting that his dear friend Alabbar had 'pulled a few strings' for him. Khan also praised Alabbar’s own style, saying that when he isn’t in traditional attire, 'he himself is quite stylish.'
Following a tribute video celebrating Armani’s legacy, the ceremony also honoured Giorgio Armani with the Global Fashion Legend award. CEO Giuseppe Marsocci accepted on Armani’s behalf, noting how strange it felt to be there without the designer himself.
A night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable style, the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards will go down as a night Dubai won't soon forget.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
