Shah Rukh Khan bags Global Style Icon award in Dubai

Bollywood megastar’s fashion legacy celebrated at Dubai Mall gala
Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the spotlight at Dubai Mall this evening to accept the Global Style Icon Award. The Bollywood megastar was honoured at the inaugural Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards, marking a milestone moment for both the actor and the city's fashion scene.
The award ceremony took place at the Armani Hotel Dubai, serving as the grand finale to the two-day Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion. The event transformed the iconic shopping destination into a celebration of style, culture, and global influence.
Despite receiving one of fashion's most prestigious honours, Khan remained characteristically modest about his style credentials. "I don't know much about fashion. I only usually wear blue jeans and white shirt," the 59-year-old star said during the ceremony.
The award was presented by Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, who described Khan as the biggest inspiration for the show. The two shared a warm embrace at the end of the presentation.
Khan joked about the honour, suggesting his friend may have influenced the decision. "I feel like my award is a little biased. He must have pulled a few strings for me to get this. He must have put in a little word for me," he said with his trademark humour.
Designer Manish Malhotra, who dressed Khan for the evening in a sharp suit, also took home the Couture Designer of the Year award. The two have a long history of collaboration, with Khan wearing Malhotra's designs in several films.
"When he's not in his usual traditional wear (Mohammad Alabbar), he himself is quite stylish. I wore one of his styles in one of my movies, but I am not doing it anymore," Khan said, prompting playful teasing about a memorable lift scene.
The previous evening, Khan attended a private winners' dinner where he was photographed alongside Alabbar. His outfit showcased his signature effortless style: a black t-shirt and blazer paired with fitted denim cargo trousers, finished with a casual beanie and sneakers.
The Global Style Icon Award recognizes more than wardrobe choices. It celebrates Khan's profound impact on global culture and his ability to shape trends across continents.
With one of the largest fan followings of any individual worldwide, Khan's influence extends far beyond cinema. From red carpet appearances to casual airport looks, his style choices consistently make headlines. He has mastered the art of looking effortlessly polished in both traditional Indian attire and Western fashion.
Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has collected numerous international honours and state awards. He is celebrated not only for his artistic achievements but also for his enduring influence on fashion and culture.
The Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion marks a new chapter for the city's fashion calendar. With Shah Rukh Khan as its first Global Style Icon, the inaugural edition has set a high bar for years to come.
