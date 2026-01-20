This is the man who doesn’t just seem to catch a break during International celebrity pit stops. He may have weathered the highs of global stardom and the awkward moments that remind us fame isn’t always universal — like the Met Gala fiasco. Let me explain: On the world’s most photographed red carpet, Shah Rukh was faced with an interviewer who had no clue who he was.

Word on the Instagram is that the fans belonging to Khan assumed that Hande was filming the icon and was being a fan girl. But Hande wasn't too keen to be slotted as a SRK fan. So she just may have got a tad too excited. And, we are not here to play the blame game. It may have been an honest mistake and Khan doesn't need anyone defending him. He's got this gigantic personality where he can weather this awkward moment into a meme for the ages.

It all began rather innocently: Turkish actress Hande Erçel recorded Shah Rukh on stage with Egyptian actress Amina Khalil and, in what became an internet firestorm, asked: “Who is this uncle?” Her Instagram story clarified she was filming her friend and wasn’t a fan — but the moment had already gone viral. Suddenly, the conversation wasn’t about his charm or presence; it was about how this actress threw shade on Shah Rukh.

Bollywood’s Badshah arrived as a presenter — composed, unbothered, in peak SRK mode. Photos and videos flooded social media almost instantly. Remember, this is a man whose every gesture can spark trends, across continents. Bollywood fans across the globe worship him and in places like Germany and the UAE, he's given a rock star welcome.

