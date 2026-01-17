Shah Rukh Khan at Joy Awards 2026: Bollywood icon hails Saudi Arabia's warmth, love, and hospitality

Gulf News was on the lavender carpet capturing all the colour, the action, and buzz
Dubai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a zipped black jacket and perfectly styled brown hair, was the toast of the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards 2026 held in Riyadh on January 17.
“I love the hospitality, the warmth, and the dignity that my fans in Saudi Arabia show me. To know my work is loved here feels special,” he told reporters.
The actor, who is one of Hindi cinema's long-enduring icon, also spoke about filming 'Dunki' in the region.
"It was lovely! The people, the food, and the culture is what make the place special," he added.
It was evident as the glittering star-studded night progressed that Khan was the toast of the evening. Young and seasoned Arab actors couldn’t hide their admiration, with most women admitting that they had harboured a crush on the superstar during their teenage years.
As Tunisian actress Hend Sabry puts it: 'Who doesn't have one?'
“As the vigilante in Jawan, he was brilliant ... I have always had a crush on him," added Hend to Gulf News.
But Khan wasn't the sole attraction. Joy Awards 2026 Lavender carpet was a dazzling display of global stars just streaming in. It was chaotic, but nobody was complaining.
Roar singer Katy Perry shimmered in butter yellow and gold strapless couture column gown, while Alexander Ludwig spoke about how such awards nights help art travel.
“It’s incredible to see how far films travel! There’s such a beautiful energy here. Everybody’s so excited to be here. I’m grateful to be a part of it.” Jeremy Renner moved calmly among the crowd, while Millie Bobby Brown turned heads in a glittering silver gown with cowl-neck detailing.
Oscar winning actor Forest Whitaker, who was honoured at this year's Joy Awards, was spotted walking the lavender carpet with the help of a walking stick. Singers Nancy Ajram and talents like Balqees also turned up the glamour quotient.
In all, it was a night where Arab, Bollywood, and Hollywood stars mingled with such ease.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox