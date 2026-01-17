GOLD/FOREX
Why Riyadh’s star-studded Joy Awards is the place to be: Hollywood, Bollywood, Arab stars to shine down on lavender carpet

Gulf News is on the lavender carpet to catch all the celebrity buzz, glamour and epic wins

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Alia Bhatt attended the previous edition of Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: If you thought red carpets were dramatic, wait until Hollywood, Bollywood, and Arab superstars collide on Riyadh’s lavender carpet tonight.

The 6th Joy Awards is here, and Gulf News Manjusha Radhakrishnan will be there, front-row, keeping tabs on celebrity arrivals, jaw-dropping gowns, and every headline-making moment before it even hits your feed.

Held under the Riyadh Season umbrella and put together by the General Entertainment Authority, the Joy Awards has become way more than just an awards show. And yes, the lavender carpet — not the usual red — is part of the vibe. It’s a nod to Saudi identity: the purple wildflowers that bloom in the deserts, symbolising growth under Vision 2030, generosity, and a celebration of local heritage. Think of it as prestige with a cultural twist, giving the ceremony its own unmistakable look.

And did you know, the guest-list is a closely-guarded secret. Last year, that mix was next-level — Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Amanda Seyfried and Christina Aguilera all in one room. And while the Hollywood stars were turning heads, Egyptian cinema had its moment too, with Sons of Riz sweeping the public-voted categories.

Earlier editions have delivered their own surprises, with unexpected appearances from names like Matthew McConaughey, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, keeping audiences guessing until the very last minute.

This year, the first confirmations have already generated buzz. Nancy Ajram, the Arab world’s pop icon and a guaranteed crowd-puller, is among the stars officially announced, with expectations that more high-profile appearances will reveal themselves as the evening unfolds.

And yes — we’re low-key worried about the weather. Temperatures are expected to dip to 10°C, so gowns may need thermals, and blazers may need extra layers. If you spot someone on the lavender carpet looking like Joey Tribbiani wearing all of Chandler’s clothes, don’t worry — that’s just me, trying to survive in style. After all, nothing says “glamorous reporter” like three scarves, four jackets, and a questionable fashion choice that may or may not break social media.

While the ceremony itself will play out later in the night, the real tone is set much earlier. The lavender carpet is where fashion risks are taken, viral interviews are born, and the event finds its pulse long before trophies change hands.

Inside, the evening promises a slick, high-energy production, blending live performances with awards that reflect what audiences connected with most over the past year.

Winners are determined entirely by public vote through the awards app, across six main categories: Music, Cinema, Drama Series, Directors, Sports and Influencers — keeping the results firmly in the hands of fans.

By the time the final award is announced, one thing is usually clear: the Joy Awards trades not just in trophies, but in moments.

Gulf News will be there to capture all the action. Stay tuned.

