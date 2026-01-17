Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Forest Whitaker dazzle on lavender carpet

Gulf News brings you all the action from the lavender carpet
All roads lead to Riyadh tonight, with Shah Rukh Khan ready to do what he does best: turn on the charm.
The superstar has been confirmed to walk the lavender carpet at the Joy Awards, instantly raising the glamour quotient of an already packed evening. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence alone is enough to make the Saudi capital the centre of the entertainment universe for the night.
Gulf News Manjusha Radhakrishnan is on the lavender carpet to get you all the action. Plus, Hollywood brings its own weight to the celebrations. Oscar winner Forest Whitaker will be honoured, while Heather Graham, Robbie Williams and Jeremy Renner are also set to attend, making this one of the most eclectic international guest lists of the season.
