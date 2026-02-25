Veteran screenwriter recovering as Bollywood rallies around the family
Dubai: The Bollywood world has been holding its breath since news broke that veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to hospital earlier this month. Thankfully, the latest reports are bringing some much-needed relief, with close friends and family confirming that the iconic writer is now stable and well on the road to recovery.
On February 17, Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. Medical staff acted quickly, and the writer underwent a surgical procedure to address the condition.
Actress Daisy Shah, who starred alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho, shared the news that fans had been desperate to hear. Though she had not visited the hospital in person, Daisy told media that she has been in regular contact with Salman Khan throughout the ordeal.
"Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success and he is under observation, but he is out of danger," she shared, with Filmygyan.
During what has clearly been a deeply stressful time for the Khan family, the warmth and solidarity from the film industry has been evident. Several Bollywood heavyweights visited Salim Khan and his family at the hospital, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh.
While public concern for Salim Khan has been overwhelming, the family has made it clear that they value their privacy. After the hospital released a medical bulletin about his condition, sources close to the family indicated that Salman Khan and his loved ones were not entirely comfortable with medical details being shared publicly.
"Health is a private matter," a source was quoted as saying. "Any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers." The family reportedly conveyed this sentiment directly to hospital authorities, and no further updates have been released by the medical team since.
Salim Khan, along with his writing partner Javed Akhtar, formed one of the most iconic screenwriting duos in the history of Indian cinema. Together they crafted some of Bollywood's most memorable films, including Sholay, Deewar, and Zanjeer, scripts that continue to resonate with audiences decades on. His contribution to Hindi cinema is immeasurable, and his recovery is something the entire industry is rooting for.
