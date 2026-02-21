GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Salim Khan wanted Salman Khan to play cricket for India but actor lacked discipline

Salman Khan was coached by Salim Durani but actor had other plans

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
IANS

This is somewhat an old story, but some of you might have forgotten that Salman Khan once revealed that his father, Salim Khan, wanted him to become a cricketer and play for India. He had shared this nearly 10 years ago, in 2016, during an event in Mumbai for the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography Ace Against Odds.

Today, as Salim Khan remains hospitalised, that old memory feels even more emotional.

When Salim Khan dreamed of seeing Salman in India colours

During the 2016 book launch, Salman opened up about how serious his father was about his cricketing future. Salim Khan had even hired former Indian Test cricketer Salim Durani to train his son.

According to Salman, he performed extremely well in his first few practice sessions. Durani was so impressed that he reportedly told Salim Khan that his son had a very bright future in cricket. Salman was a left handed batsman who bowled with his right arm, a rare combination that made him stand out.

However, things did not go further. Salman later admitted that he lacked the discipline needed for professional sport. Early morning practice at 5:30 AM was something he struggled with. He even joked that reaching school by 9:00 AM was difficult for him. When he realised his father was taking cricket very seriously after the coach’s praise, Salman deliberately underperformed in front of him to lower expectations. Also, Salman Khan has often maintained that he never truly planned to become an actor, as his original ambition was to be a director and writer like his father, Salim Khan. At the same event, Salman made an emotional statement that still resonates today. He said, “I won’t be Salman Khan without my family.”

Family upset over Salim Khan's health update

It has now been a few days since Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90 year old veteran writer was accompanied by his family members. From Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan to Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, the entire Khan family rushed to be by his side.

Later, a doctor at Lilavati Hospital shared details about Salim Khan’s health, stating that a blood clot had led to a brain hemorrhage.

Reports have since surfaced that the Khan family is not pleased with the hospital sharing Salim Khan’s medical condition with the media without Salman Khan’s or the family’s consent.

The family has reportedly requested the hospital not to release any further information about his health to the media or the public without their permission.

As fans continue to send prayers and wishes for Salim Khan’s recovery, Salman’s old words about family feel more powerful than ever.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcricketSalman Khan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan with Salim Khan

When SRK credited Salim Khan for his success

3m read
Salim Khan and Salman Khan

Salim Khan hospitalised: Bollywood sends prayers

2m read
Javed Akhtar with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar visits hospitalised Salim Khan in Mumbai

2m read
Salman Khan with Salim Khan (File photo: ANI)

Salim Khan on ventilator after emergency surgery

1m read