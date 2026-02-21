Salman Khan was coached by Salim Durani but actor had other plans
This is somewhat an old story, but some of you might have forgotten that Salman Khan once revealed that his father, Salim Khan, wanted him to become a cricketer and play for India. He had shared this nearly 10 years ago, in 2016, during an event in Mumbai for the launch of Sania Mirza’s autobiography Ace Against Odds.
Today, as Salim Khan remains hospitalised, that old memory feels even more emotional.
During the 2016 book launch, Salman opened up about how serious his father was about his cricketing future. Salim Khan had even hired former Indian Test cricketer Salim Durani to train his son.
According to Salman, he performed extremely well in his first few practice sessions. Durani was so impressed that he reportedly told Salim Khan that his son had a very bright future in cricket. Salman was a left handed batsman who bowled with his right arm, a rare combination that made him stand out.
However, things did not go further. Salman later admitted that he lacked the discipline needed for professional sport. Early morning practice at 5:30 AM was something he struggled with. He even joked that reaching school by 9:00 AM was difficult for him. When he realised his father was taking cricket very seriously after the coach’s praise, Salman deliberately underperformed in front of him to lower expectations. Also, Salman Khan has often maintained that he never truly planned to become an actor, as his original ambition was to be a director and writer like his father, Salim Khan. At the same event, Salman made an emotional statement that still resonates today. He said, “I won’t be Salman Khan without my family.”
It has now been a few days since Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The 90 year old veteran writer was accompanied by his family members. From Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan to Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, the entire Khan family rushed to be by his side.
Later, a doctor at Lilavati Hospital shared details about Salim Khan’s health, stating that a blood clot had led to a brain hemorrhage.
Reports have since surfaced that the Khan family is not pleased with the hospital sharing Salim Khan’s medical condition with the media without Salman Khan’s or the family’s consent.
The family has reportedly requested the hospital not to release any further information about his health to the media or the public without their permission.
As fans continue to send prayers and wishes for Salim Khan’s recovery, Salman’s old words about family feel more powerful than ever.