However, things did not go further. Salman later admitted that he lacked the discipline needed for professional sport. Early morning practice at 5:30 AM was something he struggled with. He even joked that reaching school by 9:00 AM was difficult for him. When he realised his father was taking cricket very seriously after the coach’s praise, Salman deliberately underperformed in front of him to lower expectations. Also, Salman Khan has often maintained that he never truly planned to become an actor, as his original ambition was to be a director and writer like his father, Salim Khan. At the same event, Salman made an emotional statement that still resonates today. He said, “I won’t be Salman Khan without my family.”