Javed Akhtar visits hospitalised Salim Khan as family and friends like Aaryan Khan rally for support

Salim Khan stable after minor brain haemorrhage, on ventilator
Dubai: Javed Akhtar, who worked with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan during their celebrated partnership in the 1970s, visited him at Lilavati Hospital late Tuesday night. He was joined by Aryan Khan, who also came to see the ailing writer.
Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors have placed him on ventilator support as a precaution.
According to reports, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU in 24 hours.
According to Dr Jalil Parkar, Salim Khan experienced a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) on Wednesday morning. Surgery was not required.
“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A DSA was done this morning. No surgery was needed. He remains on the ventilator for now as a precaution. We expect to remove it soon. Given his age, recovery may take slightly longer,” the doctor said, adding that the veteran writer is stable and doing well.
Doctors further noted that his blood pressure was high at the time of admission and that he had experienced some jerking movements. He was given immediate medical attention and later shifted to the ICU for close monitoring. Hospital authorities clarified that his condition was never as critical as some reports suggested, and a team of neurologists and cardiologists is overseeing his recovery.
Following news of his hospitalisation, family members rushed to be by his side. His children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri — were present at the hospital. Grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri also visited.
Actor Sanjay Dutt was among those who stopped by to check on him.
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed one of the most influential screenwriting partnerships in Hindi cinema. Together, they wrote landmark films such as Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul, and Kaala Patthar. Their work significantly shaped mainstream Hindi cinema and helped define the “Angry Young Man” persona of Amitabh Bachchan.
Although the duo parted ways in the early 1980s, both continued to build distinguished individual careers and have, in recent years, spoken more openly about their enduring creative legacy.