GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Javed Akhtar visits hospitalised Salim Khan as family and friends like Aaryan Khan rally for support

Salim Khan stable after minor brain haemorrhage, on ventilator

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Javed Akhtar with Salim Khan
Javed Akhtar with Salim Khan
Supplied

Dubai: Javed Akhtar, who worked with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan during their celebrated partnership in the 1970s, visited him at Lilavati Hospital late Tuesday night. He was joined by Aryan Khan, who also came to see the ailing writer.

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Doctors have placed him on ventilator support as a precaution.

According to reports, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU in 24 hours.

Doctors: “He Is Stable”

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, Salim Khan experienced a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a diagnostic procedure known as Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) on Wednesday morning. Surgery was not required.

“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A DSA was done this morning. No surgery was needed. He remains on the ventilator for now as a precaution. We expect to remove it soon. Given his age, recovery may take slightly longer,” the doctor said, adding that the veteran writer is stable and doing well.

Doctors further noted that his blood pressure was high at the time of admission and that he had experienced some jerking movements. He was given immediate medical attention and later shifted to the ICU for close monitoring. Hospital authorities clarified that his condition was never as critical as some reports suggested, and a team of neurologists and cardiologists is overseeing his recovery.

Following news of his hospitalisation, family members rushed to be by his side. His children — Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri — were present at the hospital. Grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri also visited.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was among those who stopped by to check on him.

The Salim–Javed Legacy

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed one of the most influential screenwriting partnerships in Hindi cinema. Together, they wrote landmark films such as Sholay, Deewar, Don, Trishul, and Kaala Patthar. Their work significantly shaped mainstream Hindi cinema and helped define the “Angry Young Man” persona of Amitabh Bachchan.

Although the duo parted ways in the early 1980s, both continued to build distinguished individual careers and have, in recent years, spoken more openly about their enduring creative legacy.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodSalman KhanBollywood iconsindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Salman Khan with Salim Khan (File photo: ANI)

Salim Khan on ventilator after emergency surgery

2h ago1m read
Salim Khan and Salman Khan

Salim Khan stable but under close observation in ICU

2m read
Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai hospital.

Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai Hospital

2m read
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Did Bollywood finally break Arijit Singh?

3m read