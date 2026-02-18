Javed Akhtar visits hospitalised Salim Khan as family and friends like Aaryan Khan rally for support

Doctors further noted that his blood pressure was high at the time of admission and that he had experienced some jerking movements. He was given immediate medical attention and later shifted to the ICU for close monitoring. Hospital authorities clarified that his condition was never as critical as some reports suggested, and a team of neurologists and cardiologists is overseeing his recovery.

“There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A DSA was done this morning. No surgery was needed. He remains on the ventilator for now as a precaution. We expect to remove it soon. Given his age, recovery may take slightly longer,” the doctor said, adding that the veteran writer is stable and doing well.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.